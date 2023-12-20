Methuen Assisted Living and Memory Care Center Earns Purple Flag Accreditation

A Methuen assisted living and memory care facility has earned accreditation from Purple Flag for Dementia Care.

Methuen Village Wednesday was named along with five other residences operated by Braintree-based Senior Living Residences in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as achieving Purple Flag accreditation. All six will raise special designation flags between now and January. Besides Methuen Village, others are Cornerstone at Canton, Neville Place, Cornerstone at Milford and Armbrook Village, all in Massachusetts, and Cornerstone at Hampton in New Hampshire.

“We’re positively ecstatic over how large and fast Purple Flag has grown thanks in large part to our relationship with Senior Living Residences,” said Christopher Carter, president of the Connecticut Assisted Living Association. “We’re excited to work with all of the newly accredited communities and the ones expected to achieve accreditation in the near future. We know this program is making a difference in the lives of seniors.”

SLR President and CEO Tadd Clelland added, “Through our partnership, we have the opportunity to be trendsetters with the first accredited communities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Together, we are helping to ensure seniors and their families have dementia care options they can trust and believe in.”

Purple Flag for Dementia Care sets standards that assess a senior living organization’s ability to provide collaborative care in a safe, functional and respectful environment. The accreditation program was developed through a joint effort between the Institute for Senior Living and the Connecticut Assisted Living Association to ensure residents receive excellent care and an improved quality of life.

As part of the evaluation process, each community must demonstrate adherence to 60 best practice standards and training outlined by Purple Flag for services provided to individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.