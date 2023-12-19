Yawkey Foundation $100,000 Grant Provides Additional Mobile Clinic to GLFHC

A program that brings health care to the most vulnerable and overlooked populations in the Merrimack Valley has received a $100,000 boost from the Yawkey Foundation.

The Yawkey grant will be used to help Greater Lawrence Family Health Center purchase a new clinical vehicle for its Mobile Health Program, expanding a program serves more than 1,100 patients a year.

“For many years, the single highest health-related need for residents in the Merrimack Valley has been access to care,” said Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President and CEO Guy L. Fish. “Our mobile health program delivers high quality care to those least in a position to access care. We have proven the model works and, with a great partner in the Yawkey Foundation—who values providing resources, opportunity and dignity to the vulnerable—we can do even more.”

The Mobile Health Program provides critical health care, substance use disorder support and social services to patients and non-patients, both housed and homeless. Clinical teams are on the road five days a week, delivering care at day shelters, soup kitchens and other locations in Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen and Lowell.

“Our Trustees were inspired by how the Mobile Health Program is uniquely positioned to provide access to quality health care in neighborhoods and locations that meet individuals where they are, both logistically and in their journeys to wellness,” said Yawkey Foundation CEO Maureen H. Bleday. “Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s outreach program supporting patients throughout Merrimack Valley’s Gateway Cities reflects the charitable actions and values of Jean and Tom Yawkey during their lifetimes.”

In addition to offering primary care and medical intervention, mobile clinic staff work with patients to help enroll them in health insurance, find a safe shelter or place to live and work to break the cycle of substance abuse.

The $100,000 Yawkey Foundation grant will be coupled with other donations, enabling the health center to purchase an additional mobile clinic that will be operational in spring 2024. With two state-of-the-art exam rooms, it will effectively triple the Health Center’s mobile services patient capacity.