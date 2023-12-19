Atkinson Congregational Church Plans ‘Blue Christmas—Longest Night’ Service Wednesday

Atkinson Congregational Church says it recognizes that, for some, the holiday season is not all sparkly and full of cheer and it is again organizing its “Blue Christmas—Longest Night” service, Wednesday.

Pastor Jim Thomas leads the church’s annual service, traditionally held around the longest night of the year, to commemorate that for some people, the holiday season is not automatically joyful.

“If you’re in need of a gentle level of support and hope, this service may be for you. It’s good to remind ourselves, even during periods of grief, loss or sadness, that Jesus is the light of the world that no darkness can obscure,” said Thomas.

“Blue Christmas—Longest Night” takes place Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m., at Atkinson Congregational Church, 101 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. It will also be livestreamed online at atkinsoncc.org and made available to view at any time.