Those who don’t usually carry cash have an added incentive to pick some up and leave a donation at any one of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles Saturday.

Up to $5,000 in cash donations tomorrow to the local Red Kettle fundraising campaign will be matched by the organization’s regional headquarters. Every dollar raised through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community where it was given.

Major Walter Rivers said donations are down about 30% this season.