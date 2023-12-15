Methuen’s Jacqueline Business Services Receives $50,000 State Grant to Expand

Methuen’s Jacqueline Business Services Wednesday was formally awarded a $50,000 state Collaborative Workspace Program grant to continue building out a collaborative workspace for small business owners who seek to start or grow a business.

Officials from Gov. Maura Healey’s administration joined state and local officials in Fitchburg to celebrate the awards, including $950,000 in grants from the Collaborative Workspace Program.

“One of the things that makes Massachusetts special is our talent for innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Healey. “These grants through the Collaborative Workspace Program will help turn that energy into outcomes by providing creatives, entrepreneurs and business owners with the partnerships and resources they need to thrive.”

Jacqueline Business Services will use its grant to fit out space to provide on-site educational and coaching programs, as well as financing consulting; assistance with local, state, and federal regulations; human resources support; and operational guidance.

“Amazing ideas come to life when individuals can work together with their peers under one roof, explore new fields, and gain access to shared equipment, technology, and other resources,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera. “We look forward to the economic opportunities created by these 16 collaborative workspaces and the positive impact they have on cities and towns.”

Administered by MassDevelopment, the Collaborative Workspace Program provides money to support the development of collaborative workspaces and accelerate the pace of new business formation, job creation and entrepreneurial activity. Since the program was created in 2014, it has supported more than 210 awards for a total investment of more than $11 million.