Local Lawyer, U.S. Air Force Veteran Michael A. Dalrymple Dies at 79

Michael A. Dalrymple passed away peacefully on Dec. 13.

Dalrymple was born Sept. 25, 1944 in Milford, Mass., to Gordan and Rita Dalrymple. He earned degrees from Stonehill College and Massachusetts School of Law. He worked in banking as a loan officer and practiced law for many years after he passed the bars in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He enjoyed being with family and friends, golfing, any beach and travelling. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Dalrymple is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jennifer; sons, Scott and Patrick (Kellian); grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Haley, Michael, Emily and Alice; great grand-children, Alyvia and Emma; brother in-laws, David, William, John, and Stephen Cox, along with their respective partners; and sister in-laws, Ann and Sandra Cox. He was predeceased by Beatrice and William Cox, Alan and Joseph Cox, and Gordan and Rita Dalrymple.

Visitation is Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill, from 9-11 a.m. Services begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute at jimmyfund.org.