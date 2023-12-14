Haverhill High School Chorus and Band Plan Free Winter Concert Dec. 20

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.
The Haverhill High School Chorus and Band is having a free Winter Concert.
The performances take place Wednesday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m., at Haverhill High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.
While the concert is free, donations are accepted.