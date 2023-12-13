Sixth Annual John Greenleaf Whittier School Winter Concert Dec. 15

The Sixth Annual John Greenleaf Whittier School Winter Concert takes place this Friday.

Selections include songs from The Addams Family, Into the Woods and Matilda. There will also be some hit holiday classic. Produced by the JGW Drama Club, the concert takes place Friday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at John Greenleaf Whittier School cafeteria, 256 Concord St., Haverhill. The concert serves as a fundraiser, supporting the Club’s spring musical, “Descendants the Musical.”

Tickets are $10 each at the door or $8 each if purchased in advance online. There is also an online-only option available for $20.

