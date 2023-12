The Lanam Club host the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Business Networking Holiday Mixer next Tuesday.

There will be appetizers and door prizes. Attendees are also asked to bring a toy to benefit the Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.

The mixer takes place Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lanam Club, 260 N. Main St., Route 28, Andover. Registration is $10 per member and $20 each for non-members. Reserve at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.