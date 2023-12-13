U.S. House Advances Relief That Would Aid Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, with offices in Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, is among community health centers nationwide that could enjoy continued and expanded federal aid if legislation approved by the U.S. House becomes law.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed passage Monday of bipartisan legislation she helped advance.

“Community health centers like Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Lowell Community Health Center and Community Health Connections are critical parts of our health care system. These facilities are part of a network of health centers across the Commonwealth that provide critical, often lifesaving care for over one million people each year,” she said.

The bill, called the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act includes an immediate 10% increase in mandatory funding for community health centers and a 137% increase over the next seven years for the Teaching Health Centers Graduate Medical Education Program, which provides additional funding to teaching health centers like Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Lowell Community Health Center.

“In 1994, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center became the first accredited Community Health Center-sponsored Family Physician Residency in the country. In 2011, Lawrence Family Medicine Residency was recognized by HRSA (U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration) as one of the nation’s first Teaching Health Centers under the Affordable Care Act,” said Dr. Guy Fish, president and CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

He added, “We pride ourselves in creating learning environments where healthcare professionals can develop the necessary expertise in Family Medicine to care for individuals and families in underserved communities where it is needed the most. There is a growing shortage of family physicians across the country, making our residency program even more vital to the future health of our community.”

Michael Curry, president, and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, said passage “marks significant forward progress to prevent a devastating 70% cut to health center funding that will go into effect Jan. 19 without Congressional action.”