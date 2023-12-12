Today’s Obituaries: Bruce D. Desmarais, 65, CFO of DeRoma Construction

Bruce D. Desmarais, 65, a resident of the Town of Atkinson since 1982, died on Sunday December 10, 2023 at Lawrence General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Haverhill, son of the late Ernest and Frances (Besso) Desmarais, Bruce attended Saint Joseph Grammar School and was a member of the Haverhill High School Class of 1976. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Johnson and Wales College in Providence, R.I.

Bruce began his working career at Brock Paving Co. of Dracut and then worked for 27 years as the chief financial officer at ProCon of Hooksett, N.H., and most recently as the CFO of DeRoma Construction of Boston until his retirement.

A former member of All Saints Parish and the former Saint Joseph Parish, he was an active supporter of his children’s church life as a member of the Atkinson Congregational Church. He actively participated in his children’s athletic activities as a coach, booster, supporter and biggest fan.

A longtime kidney transplant survivor, Bruce was a member of the National Kidney Foundation and took part in the Transplant Olympics, as well as an active volunteer with the Manchester Boys and Girls Club, a former president and board member of the Construction Finance Management Association, a board member of the New Hampshire Kidney Foundation and member of the Atkinson Night Owls. He also enjoyed golfing at both the Bradford and Atkinson Country Clubs.

As accomplished as Bruce was, he will be best remembered for his relationships, and his love for the finer things in life with the people he loved most. Bruce was a dedicated and loving father and husband; he cherished his time with his family. His children and their friends recall endless weekends spent supporting them at their youth lacrosse games, basketball games, and piano recitals. Wherever they were is where he wanted to be. The whole family shares a love of travel. As their children grew, Bruce and his loving wife Jean followed them all over the world to join their adventures; they showed up for their children through all of their ups and down, no matter the miles between them. Although Bruce’s health declined as he aged, he stayed stubborn, adventurous, supportive and kind. He was a skilled chef; his recipes were well guarded, and measured by hand. Bruce demonstrated his love through actions. He refused to throw a mediocre party, despite his family’s many objections. Everyone at his table felt cared for and seen. He spent his last days shopping for Christmas gifts for his entire family

Bruce will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Jean (Burbank) Desmarais; a daughter Danielle F. Desmarais of Harwich (Cape Cod), a son Alex J. Desmarais, and his fiancé Margaret Tamoney of Boston; three brothers, Leonard Desmarais and his wife Joan of Haverhill, Robert Desmarais and his wife Mary Jean, of Charleston, SC, and Kevin Desmarais of Haverhill; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bruce’s Life Celebration to be held on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. His funeral will begin on Friday at 12:15 from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in All Saints Church, Bellevue Avenue, Haverhill, MA.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations be made to National Kidney Foundation in memory of Bruce Desmarais, 30 E33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or [email protected]. Please take a moment to send a message of condolence to the family or to share a special memory via the funeral home website www.berubecomeau.com.