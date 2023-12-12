State Awards Groveland and North Andover Community Compact Money for IT Systems

Groveland and North Andover will receive more than $100,000 each under the state’s Community Compact program to upgrade and improve information and technology systems.

Groveland was formally awarded $134,900 Monday to upgrade its regional Municipal Information Mapping Access Program system, while North Andover was awarded $118,000 for disaster recovery enhancements.

“The Community Compact program is an important tool for our administration to partner with cities and towns to advance best practices and meet the IT needs of the state’s 351 cities and towns,” said Gov. Maura Healey. The grants were part of about $5 million awarded statewide from one of four Community Compact grant program

This year’s grants support everything from cybersecurity, e-permitting and disaster recovery to GIS mapping tools, purchase of hybrid meeting equipment and infrastructure, wireless networks, software enhancements, websites and records management.

The Information and Technology grant program is competitive with goals of making government more efficient, saving taxpayer money and making it easier for residents to interact and transact with their local governments. Under this program, grants of up to $200,000 can be awarded to support the implementation of innovative IT projects by funding related one-time capital needs such as technology infrastructure or software.

In addition to the information and technology grants, other Community Compact programs are Best Practices, Efficiency and Regionalization and Municipal Fiber. Application for the Efficiency and Regionalization and Municipal Fiber grant programs open Jan. 8 and March 11 respectively.