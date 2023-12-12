Parker Hannifin, Merrimack Valley Credit Union, 6K Receive State Training Grants

Haverhill’s Parker Hannifin Corporation, Merrimack Valley Credit Union and 6K of North Andover were among those last week receiving grants, distributed by the Commonwealth Corporation, to train current and newly hired employees.

Parker Hannifin was awarded $177,690 to train 143 workers and support 20 additional jobs by 2025, while Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union received $179,900 to train 195 workers and support eight additional jobs and 6K was awarded $160,150 to train 140 workers and support 75 additional jobs. Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones made the announcement during remarks at the Worcester Chamber of Commerce.

“As we drive economic competitiveness throughout Massachusetts, we need to invest in our workforce to promoting existing workers to build the skills to grow a career and for employers to thrive,” said Jones. “Workforce training fund grants are a critical tool in our toolbox for employers to upskill their workforce in vital areas such as ESOL, technology, DEI training, management and many other areas that supports professional development and training for Massachusetts workers.”

Workforce Training Fund Program grants are part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s investment to retain and upskill existing talent in Massachusetts’ current workforce.

Workforce Training Fund Program grants are available for businesses of all sizes, with the greatest use applied by small to medium-sized businesses. Businesses may apply for the Express program, which provides fast and flexible access to grant-funded training and the General Program for large-scale training.