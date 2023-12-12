Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and West Newbury Farms Share in State Disaster Aid

Farms in Haverhill, Methuen, North Andover and West Newbury were among those statewide to share in state disaster recovery grants following severe weather events this year.

State officials said Monday farmers across the state suffered “significant crop losses due to a deep February freeze, a late May frost event and catastrophic flooding in July.” The Natural Disaster Recovery Program for Agriculture provided $20 million to 347 farmers.

“After seeing the devastating damage and listening to farmers who lost their livelihoods over the summer, we knew we had to do something to support the agricultural industry. That’s what this funding demonstrates—it provides direct aid to farms,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “This program is helping us put farmers first so they can recover, rebuild and become more resilient in the face of climate change.”

Haverhill farms receiving disaster were Rogers Spring Hill Farm, Stasinos Farms and Willow Spring Vineyards. Aid also went to Mann Orchards and Pleasant Valley Gardens, both of Methuen; Boston Hill Farm and Smolak Farms of North Andover; and Long Hill Orchard, West Newbury.

The arctic freeze that swept through the state in early February caused damage to the stone fruit crop in Massachusetts, wiping out this year’s peaches and plums. In May, the overnight temperatures fell to below freezing after most fruit blossoms had set, severely damaging to apple, pear and grape crops. July’s unprecedented rainfall caused destructive flooding, impacting thousands of acres of crops cultivated by more than 110 farms across the region. Officials said, “For some farmers, the events meant a total loss of their crops for the season, and for others, it substantially reduced their harvest and, as a result, their revenue.”

“The natural disasters highlight the severity of the impacts that climate change has on our environment. Our farms are becoming more vulnerable, and it is important that we help them now in their time of need but also provide the necessary long-term support,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Massachusetts operates as a team, and we are dedicated to supporting this important industry in its resiliency and sustainability efforts as we anticipate continued weather events.”

Senate President Karen E. Spilka, who toured flooding sites in Haverhill and North Andover this summer with Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel M. Payano, said “It was devastating to watch this year’s weather decimate so many livelihoods in one of our state’s critical industries—especially knowing that such events will become more frequent as the effects of climate change become more severe.”

To receive grants, applicants were required to be a Massachusetts-based agricultural operation growing field crops, hay and forage crops, or produce crops. Eligible farms had to demonstrate that they suffered losses of greater than 15% of their total planted acreage during one of the 2023 natural disasters.