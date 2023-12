Veterans Northeast Outreach Center’s Stand Up for Veterans free resource fair takes place Tuesday with warm coats, backpacks with personal care items, warm hats, gloves and scarves will be distributed.

Lunch will also be served and there will be vendors on hand to assist veterans with a variety of needs. It is open to active military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

The resource fair takes place Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 10 Reed St., Haverhill.