Founder and Namesake of Ben Consoli Realty Dies at 86

The founder and longtime owner of Ben Consoli Realty, Ben (Biaggio) Consoli, in Bradford died Friday at age 86.

He was born and raised in Lawrence, the son of Paul Consoli and Mary (Liciardello) Consoli. He grew up in a loving family and was destined to create his own one day.

Following his graduation from Lawrence High School, he dedicated time to serving his country in the National Guard. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, he became a cherished neighborhood barber shop owner. In 1975, he started Ben Consoli Realty, which quickly became a widely respected and prosperous business. He also served his community as a member of the Elks and Knights of Columbus.

His life’s passions were music, food and fun, with a persona that could only be described as Sinatra but with even more charm—complete with a signature cigar! Ben traveled the world, enjoyed summers at his beach house in Seabrook and shared a loving 50+ year marriage with his late wife, Norma (Paciulli) Consoli. He was a businessman, a faithful husband, a loyal friend to many, but, most importantly, a loving father to his children. He was a fine one!

Ben is survived by his children, Paul and husband Brian, Andrew and wife Sheilah, Robert (deceased), Mary and husband Rob, and Ben and husband Alexander; grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Samantha, Taylor, and Dylan; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Luke, Olivia and Robby; and his brother and sister in-law Maurice and Mary Consoli, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 4-7 p.m., at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main Street, Haverhill. Services begin Wednesday in the funeral home at 10 am. Interment will follow in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. The family recommend donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.