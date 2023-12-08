Pentucket Kiwanis Club Seventh Annual Trivia Night Set for Jan. 13

The Pentucket Kiwanis Club is again asking, ‘Are you smarter than a Kiwanian?’ in time for its January Trivia Night.

The Seventh Annual Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night helps support Pentucket Kiwanis Club charities such as scholarships, community meals, Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, Whittier Birthplace, Community Action and the rebuild of Zins Playground.

Trivia Night takes place Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St., Haverhill. There may be up to 10 people per team. Admission is $40 per person in advance or $45 each at door or $375 for a table of 10. The fee includes sandwiches, desert, coffee and pizza at halftime. There will also be a cash bar.

