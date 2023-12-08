Haverhill Schools ask Residents to ‘Stuff-The-Bus’ Saturday with Toys, Food, Clothing

The Haverhill school department is looking for new toys, clothing, non-perishable food and household items for families in need during its “Stuff-The-Bus” drive Saturday.

Items may be donated Saturday, Dec. 9, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., at both Westgate Shopping Center, 400 Lowell Ave., and Target, 35 Computer Drive, both in Haverhill. Doors will be treated to hot cocoa and cookies throughout the day.

Toys should be unwrapped and not include weapon-like toys, including Nerf guns. Suggested toys are dolls, art supplies, sports equipment, Legos, board games, Playdoh and musical instruments. Clothing ideas include socks, underwear, coats, gloves, snow boots, hats, pajamas, shoes, T-shirts and sweatpants and sweatshirts. Suggested household donations are blankets, toiletries, toothpaste and toothbrushes, toilet paper, shampoo, diapers, laundry detergent and similar items. Non-perishable items range from canned goods to boxed foods. Gift cards are also accepted.

Haverhill students are assisting with sorting and stuffing of the buses and other volunteers, ages 14 or older, are sought. Volunteers may register here. NRT Bus is providing buses to be stuffed and Whitsons Food Service is providing hot cocoa and cookies. Haverhill food pantries will help share collected food.