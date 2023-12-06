Methuen Police Department Collecting New Toys for Children in Need Through Dec. 15

The Methuen Police Department is again partnering with Debbie’s Treasure Chest for its annual toy drive.

For the 10th year, police are collecting new toys for children in need in Methuen and throughout the Merrimack Valley. More than 20,000 toys have been collected and distributed since police began participating.

A drop box has been placed in the station lobby at 90 Hampshire St. for the public to drop off new toys. Toys will be collected until Friday, Dec. 15, when they will be delivered to the Methuen High School cafeteria.

There’s more information at debbiestreasurechest.org.