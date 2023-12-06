Leapfrog Group Names Anna Jaques Hospital a Top General Hospital

Anna Jaques Hospital was named a Top General Hospital Tuesday by The Leapfrog Group in recognition of its achievements in patient safety and quality.

Anna Jaques was one of only two hospitals in Massachusetts and one of only 35 across the United States to receive the Top General Hospital award. Beth Israel Deaconess – Milton, another Beth Israel Lahey Health hospital, was also named a Top General Hospital.

“Top General Hospital is one of the most competitive awards a hospital can receive, and to be one of only two hospitals in Massachusetts to earn this distinction is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Anna Jaques Hospital President Glenn Focht. He added, “This honor, as well as receiving an ‘A’ Grade for patient safety from Leapfrog, is a recognition of Anna Jaques’ commitment to delivering outstanding care to the patients and communities we serve.”

The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers that set standards for health care safety and quality. More than 2,100 hospitals were considered for Top Hospital awards and a total of 132 Top Hospitals were selected.