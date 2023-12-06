Groveland Police Collecting New, Unwrapped Toys Through Dec. 15

The Groveland Police Department is holding a toy drive, collecting new, unopened and unwrapped toys to benefit children in Groveland and Haverhill.

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said his department is partnering this year with Saint Patrick’s Church and donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 15, at the police station, 181 Main St., Groveland.

“I want to ask community members to consider contributing to our toy drive as we strive to make Christmas a little brighter for local children in need,” said Gillen. “This is the season of generosity and care, and we hope our community will come together to make our toy drive a success.”