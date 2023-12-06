Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Today Features Gift Buying, Ladies and Educators Discounts

The 2023 Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods continues today with, among other activities, its Ladies and Educator Night.

Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods is open today from noon-8 p.m. Ladies and educators receive a discounted admission of $5 from 3- 8 p.m. Local vendors and crafters also offer gift buying opportunities and Santa Claus returns for a visit.

On Thursday, from noon-8 p.m., there will be a Children’s Scavenger Hunt, while Friday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., is Senior Day with $1 off the ticket price. There will be a Senior Tea Party from noon-2 p.m., featuring a performance by the Comedy Masque Review from noon-1 p.m. Old-time radio shows provide the sound backdrop to “Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods” with coffee, tea and pastries all day and a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9, brings Family Day, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., with colonial cooking demonstrations from noon-5 p.m., and a holiday concert performed by Currier Square from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sunday is the finale, running from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with Holiday Artisan Fair with more music by Currier Square and light refreshments. There will also be Greater Haverhill Arts Association demonstrations with Michael Rossi from noon-2 p.m. and Susan Kneeland from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Raffle and silent auction winners will be notified by telephone after 6 p.m.

Daily admission is $7 each for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up, $3 each for those ages 6 to 17 and free for those 5 and under. Group rates area also available.

There’s a full schedule at ButtonwoodsFOT.org.