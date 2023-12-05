Plaistow, N.H., Conservation Commission Continues Prime Wetlands Public Hearing Thursday

The Plaistow, N.H., Conservation Commission continues its public hearing on prime wetlands Thursday.

Commissioners are proposing to designate some wetlands greater than two acres in size as prime wetlands. The definition of a prime wetland and the criteria used to make such a designation will also be discussed at the public hearing. It is a chance for residents to attend, ask questions and learn about prime wetlands and what they mean to Plaistow. The hearing began Nov. 9.

The hearing takes place Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., at Town Hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow.