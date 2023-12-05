Merrimack Valley Credit Union Completes Food Drive, Now Collecting Toys

Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently conducted its annual food drive, supporting charitable organizations from southern New Hampshire to the south coast of Massachusetts.

Participating branches collected nonperishable food items from members and staff. The Plaistow, N.H., branch donated food to the Providence Baptist Church food pantry in Epping, N.H.; North Andover branch, North Parish Church People’s Pantry; Tewksbury branch, Tewksbury Community Pantry; Hanover branch, Hanover Food Pantry; and Bridgewater branch, Bridgewater Food Pantry.

North Andover Branch Manager Lina Quijano said “Food pantries like the People’s Pantry play such an important role in providing families in our community with food during the holidays and we are so happy to be able to support their hard work.”

The Bridgewater, Hanover and North Andover branches paired the food drive with a Shred-It Day on Saturday, Nov. 18, where, in addition to food donations, credit union and community members brought documents to be shredded as a guard against identity thieves.

The credit union is now hosting its annual toy drive at all branch locations, where donations of unwrapped toy are being collected.