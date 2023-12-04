Whittier Tech to Discuss Building Project at Upcoming Meetings in Merrimac, Haverhill

Information about the proposed $445 million replacement of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School will be presented during meetings this week in Merrimac and next week in Haverhill.

As WHAV reported at the time, the Whittier School Building Committee voted last February to build a three-story, W-shaped building that would contain almost all vocational, specialty, support and community programs on the first two floors and academic classes on the third floor. After reimbursement by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the 11-member cities and towns would share the balance of what was then estimated to be $286.1 million.

The Merrimac Select Board hosts a public forum Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m., at Merrimac Town Hall, 2 School St., Merrimac, while the Haverhill City Council hears details Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Haverhill.

Residents are also invited to attend a tour of the current Whittier Tech building Saturday, Jan. 13, from 9-11 a.m. at 115 Amesbury Line Road, Haverhill.

Information comes in advance of a planned districtwide vote Tuesday, Jan. 23. The School Building Committee made the decision after learning required building code updates at the existing 50-year-old school would be more costly and come without state reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority.