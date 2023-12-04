Thursday Job Fair Offers Automotive Tech, Mail Delivery, Home Health, Other Posts

Automotive technicians, mail carriers, home health aides and warehouse workers are among the jobs offered during this Thursday’s MakeIT Haverhill job fair.

Employers taking part include Jaffarian Toyota, PrintPro Silkscreen Co., Community Action, Multicultural Home Care, U.S. Postal Service, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Vinfen, Opportunity Works, Home Instead and Amazon.

The job fair takes place Thursday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Each month, the fairs provide a chance for individuals to connect with nearby employers in a welcoming atmosphere. Employers offer free training, and bilingual assistance is available for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.