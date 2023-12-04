State Police Name 62-Year-Old Victim of Interstate 495 Haverhill Rollover Crash

State Police Monday identified the Connecticut man who died Friday afternoon in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

Sixty-two-year-old David Ziembko, of New Britain, Conn., who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Ziembko was removed his 2017 Honda CR-V by first responders who attempted emergency life-saving measures.

A release from Massachusetts State Police Media Communications Director Dave Procopio notes a preliminary State Police investigation found Ziembko was driving south in the left lane just prior to the Route 97 overpass when, just before 3 p.m., his car left the roadway, entered the grass median and struck a guardrail. The collision caused the CR-V to roll onto its roof.

State Police-Newbury Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section are working to determine whether Ziembko may have suffered a medical event before driving off the road.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity EMS. Two lanes of I-495 south were closed for approximately three hours to accommodate the rescue response and crash investigation.