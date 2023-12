Merrimack Valley Transit is collecting new, unwrapped gifts during its “Stuff A Bus” Toy and Clothes Drive.

Santa Claus will also be present during the drive taking place Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 9-11 a.m., at Target, 67 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at North Andover Mall, 350 Winthrop St., North Andover; and 2-4 p.m., at Westgate Plaza, 400 Lowell Ave, Haverhill.

Toys and clothes will be turned over to Debbie’s Treasure Chest which services families in need.