Man Dies in Rollover Crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill

State Police confirm one person died as a result of a single-car crash and rollover Friday afternoon on Interstate 495 south in Haverhill.

First responders were dispatched about 2:30 p.m. to a report of an accident with an occupant trapped inside in the median near the Broadway/Route 97 overpass. Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity EMS were first on scene. There was an initial call for a medical airlift and second ambulance, but the requests were cancelled as the outcome became clear.

State Police confirm the victim was a 62-year-old, New Britain, Conn. man.

A number of other drivers also stopped on the highway to render aid. Two of the three lanes were closed until the car and debris were cleared around 6 p.m.