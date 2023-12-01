VFW and Crescent Yacht Club Host Army vs. Navy Football Watch Party

Hefty ticket prices are bringing the upcoming Army vs. Navy Football games home for a Haverhill audience.

Haverhill Lorraine Post 29 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Crescent Yacht Club are working together to host a watch party. The VFW approached the Crescent Yacht Club about hosting an open-to-the public watch party for this year’s matchup between the Army’s Black Knights and the Navy’s Midshipmen. There will be food and a cash bar Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. on at the Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Haverhill. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.

There is also another watch party at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Both locations will have a jumbo screen to watch the football game.