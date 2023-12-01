VFW and Crescent Yacht Club Host Army vs. Navy Football Watch Party

Gov. Maura Healey joins Secretary of Veterans’ Services Jon Santiago and New England Patriots President Jonathan Kraft to celebrate the upcoming Army-Navy college football game’s historic arrival in New England during a press conference at Gillette Stadium Thursday, Nov. 29. (Courtesy photograph.)

Hefty ticket prices are bringing the upcoming Army vs. Navy Football games home for a Haverhill audience.

Haverhill Lorraine Post 29 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Crescent Yacht Club are working together to host a watch party. The VFW approached the Crescent Yacht Club about hosting an open-to-the public watch party for this year’s matchup between the Army’s Black Knights and the Navy’s Midshipmen. There will be food and a cash bar Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. on at the Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Haverhill. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.

There is also another watch party at the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Both locations will have a jumbo screen to watch the football game.

