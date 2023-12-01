Methuen Police Raise $3,690 for Dana Farber Cancer Institute with Pink Patch Project

Methuen Police topped the leaderboard of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s Pink Patch Project this year, raising $3,690 for the charity.

Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said the department provided pink Methuen Police Department patches throughout the month of October in exchange for $10 donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Members were also authorized to wear the pink patches themselves in exchange for making a $10 donation to Dana Farber.

“It is an honor to have finished first in Pink Patch Project fundraising, and it’s a feat I hope that we can accomplish next year as well,” McNamara said, thanking Methuen Police Superior Officer’s Association, Police Patrolman’s Association and officers and staff who wore pink patches.

October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the initiative raised both money for research and recovery at Dana Farber, as well as awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

The department came in first place with the most money raised of all local departments who took part in the initiative. The cost of printing patches was covered by the Methuen Police Superior Officer’s Association and Methuen Police Patrolman’s Association, allowing all proceeds to go directly to Dana Farber.