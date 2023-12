Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School is offering holiday shopping for a good cause with its Craft Fair tomorrow.

The fair will include more than 20 vendors and include handcrafted creations, handmade jewelry, textiles, Christmas-themed items, homemade blankets and more. There’s no cost to browse.

The Craft Fair takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.