Haverhill Council on Aging Seeks Gifts for Nursing Home Seniors

The Haverhill Council on Aging is looking for donations of gifts for seniors in nursing homes that may not have visitors at Christmas.

Those interested in helping are invited to pick up a gift tag from the Council on Aging’s Christmas tree at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Suggested items include blankets, towels, toiletries, word puzzles, puzzles and word search books.

Gifts must be wrapped, labeled and returned by Monday, Dec. 18, to the Citizen Center, room 4. Gifts will be donated to a nursing home.

Those with questions may call 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.