Bowen Discusses Conflict and Difficult Conversations at Haverhill Chamber Leads Lunch

Hannah Bowen, conflict mediation specialist and executive director of The Resolution Center, addresses members of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce during next Wednesday’s free Leads Lunch.

Bowen discusses “Managing Conflict and Difficult Conversations” during the workshop guiding participants through active listening, negotiation skills and de-escalation techniques to create positive interactions even through difficult situations.

Leads lunches take place the first Wednesday of every month, offering opportunities to exchange fresh ideas and network. It takes place Wednesday, Dec. 6, from noon to 1 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. The event is free but registration is required online.