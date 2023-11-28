WHAV, Other Local Nonprofits Seek Support on This #GivingTuesday

Today is #GivingTuesday, following a tradition set in 2012 to create a day for nonprofits to follow in the line of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday spending.

Nonprofit WHAV and other charities such as Emmaus, Buttonwoods Museum, YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts, L’Arche Boston North, Ruth’s House who have reached out to WHAV, use this day to seek the public’s generosity.

This year, Emmaus, a Haverhill-based homeless shelter and community housing organization, hopes to build on its past success to reach as goal of $65,000.

Emmaus’ CEO Jeanine Murphy notes Emmaus is actively responding to the migrant crisis in Massachusetts. She says, “Giving Tuesday is the official kick-off to Emmaus’ annual Tree of Love campaign. On this special day, we are so grateful to our loyal donors for their generosity over the past decade. Please know that we use the funds raised on Giving Tuesday throughout the year to help those families and disabled adults in our community who find themselves unhoused and in need of a helping hand. With your continued support, we will be there to keep guiding them on their journey home.”

Once again, Haverhill Bank serves as Emmaus’ corporate sponsor and has issued a challenge grant to the community. They will present Emmaus with a $2,500 bonus for the first $10,000 raised today and, after donations reach $25,000, Haverhill Bank will match the next $2,500 raised dollar-for-dollar. There’s more at emmausinc.org.

Buttonwoods Museum reports inflation is felt across the board, affecting the cost of supplies and services needed to maintain the museum. Like many, Buttonwoods says it faces rising monthly expenses and its revenue falls short of the necessary money to sustain its operations. There’s more at buttonwoods.org.

The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts points out supporters join because they care about the women and children served through its Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Support services. Donations are accepted at ywcanema.org.

L’Arche Boston North is calling attention today on its culinary program. While many are familiar with L’Arche’s Homemade Hummus, it is actually a day program for adults with disabilities, providing vocational training in a professional kitchen for individuals interested in careers in culinary arts, food service and food manufacturing. The kitchen produces holiday pies, cookies, soups, catered lunches, meals and nourishment for neighbors in need. Unlike its residential programming, L’Arche Boston North Culinary does not receive state funding. Gifts may be made online at larchebostonnorth.org.

Ruth’s House, which operates a well-known thrift store at 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, provides clothing and employment training opportunities to individuals and families in need. On this Giving Tuesday, it’s having a 50% off sale and also taking donations at the counter and at ruthshouse.org for its winter coat program.

Meanwhile, WHAV is highlighting giving that’s in line with personal values. WHAV listeners and readers are blessed that so many leaders and neighbors put their money where their mouths are. To use an old axiom, these giants of the community know if they’re going to talk the talk, they’ve got to walk the walk. They support Greater Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service because they are true to their values.

WHAV’s local news reporting is about disseminating truth; holding people, government and organizations accountable; and helping nonprofits and civic organizations get the word out about enriching, critical and—many times—lifesaving programs and services.

For values worth supporting, make a donation or monthly pledge by clicking on “Membership” at WHAV.net.