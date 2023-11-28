Northern Essex Community College’s Marote Becomes Matt Cushing College Coach of the Year

Northern Essex Community College head men’s soccer coach Eusebio Marote on Friday was named the Matt Cushing College Coach of the Year by the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association.

The award is named in honor of the former Wheaton College coach who passed away in 2017. Marote becomes the first community college coach to the win the award.

Marote was presented with the award at the Eastern Massachusetts Soccer Coaches Association High School All-Star games at Concord-Carlisle High School after leading the Knights to their most successful season. He’s led the program since it was reestablished in 2019 and the Knights finished the 2023 with an 11-3-1 record, including earning the top seed in the regional and district tournaments with a 7-0-1 record.

Northern Essex won its first ever post-season game, 6-1 against Community College of Rhode Island, before falling to Bunker Hill in the Regional and District Championship final match.