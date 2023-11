The Haverhill Lions Club is hosting Breakfast with Santa!

The fun takes place Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8:30 to 11: 30 a.m., at Maria’s Galleria Banquet Room, 81-83 Essex St., Haverhill. Tickets are $5 per person, include breakfast and available at the door.

The annual event offers opportunities to take photographs with the jolly old man from the North Pole.