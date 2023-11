Haverhill’s venerable Roma Restaurant, now under new management, plans to offer fresh pastas; new menu items, deserts, wine and cocktail lists; and entertainment such as acoustic brunches and larger scale events upstairs.

Brett Yannalfo of Andover recently took over management.

One immediate change is installation of a new point-of-sale system and removal of credit card fees.

The restaurant is located at 29 Middlesex St. in Haverhill.