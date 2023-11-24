Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods Launches Tonight with John Ward House Candlelight Tour

The 2023 Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods kicks off tonight with a candlelight tour of the John Ward House.

Opening night begins at 5 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The festival continues Saturday, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., with continuing theme days and events through Sunday, Dec. 10. Admission is $7 each for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up, $3 each for those ages 6 to 17 and free for those 5 and under. Group rates area also available.

Saturday is Family Day with a visit from Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m., and a Holiday Concert featuring Emily Forisso from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

It’s Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day on Sunday with free admission for all veterans and first responders with identification and discounted admission for family members. Sunday also brings Greater Haverhill Arts Association demonstrations by Joan Turner, from noon-2 p.m., and Kate Pazzanese, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Next week, the Festival of Trees at the Buttonwoods resumes Wednesday, Nov. 29, from noon-8 p.m. There’s a full schedule at ButtonwoodsFOT.org.