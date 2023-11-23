Ruth’s House Executive Director Smith-Boden to Leave Post at Month’s End

Ruth’s House Executive Director Amy Smith-Boden, who has served the Lafayette Square, Haverhill nonprofit thrift store for the last three and a half year, is stepping down at the end of the month.

The organization is launching a search for a new executive director.

“Ruth’s House is stronger now than it ever has been. We have strong partnerships with organizations and with individuals, some are new, and many are long-time partners. We have an increased client and customer base and, of course, Ruth’s House operates with the help of dozens of dedicated volunteers,” said Smith-Boden.

Operations Manager Barbara Canyes will serve as interim executive director role. She has been part of Ruth’s House for the last three years. She previously served for more than 15 years as the executive director of Massachusetts Campus Compact, a nonprofit organization working to improve community life and to educate students about civic and social responsibility.