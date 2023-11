The Next Generation Leaders of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce are having a networking game night next month.

Members, generally ages 21-45 years old, will network and play Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 5-7 p.m., at Studios 15, 6 Chestnut St., Suite 214, Amesbury.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Those interested may register online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.