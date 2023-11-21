State Asks Residents to ‘Go Green on Black Friday’ with Free Hikes in North Andover, Other Sites

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation is suggesting families “Go Green on Black Friday” with free, guided hikes at four Massachusetts parks including Harold Parker State Forest in North Andover

Conservation and Recreation staff are leading family-friendly hikes over trails that range between two and three miles as well as self-guided hikes at several state parks.

“Go Green on Black Friday hikes are a great way to encourage stewardship, enjoy our outdoor spaces and take in nature with friends and family,” said Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We encourage communities across the state to take advantage of this special program and to get outside and spend time in their state parks this holiday weekend.”

A two-mile hike on moderate trails at Harold Parker State Forest takes place Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Officials say the hike his is appropriate for children ages 8 and up. Participants meet in the parking lot at 305 Middleton Road, North Andover. Parking will be free.

Participants are advised to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Inclement weather, rain, snow or icy trail conditions could force a cancellation. To confirm scheduling or learn more. Those interested may call 617-828-1728.

Other hikes are taking place that day at Blue Hills Reservation, Milton, 10 a.m.-noon; Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls, 1- 2:30 p.m.; and Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth, 10 a.m.-noon.