Plaistow Fire Department Plans Information Sessions on New Ambulance Service

Plaistow, N.H., residents with questions about the new ambulance service coming to town are invited to learn more at one of the upcoming informational nights.

The first session takes place Thursday, Nov. 30, 6 p.m., at the Plaistow Fire Department, 27 Elm St., Plaistow, N.H. Two additional sessions take place Friday, Dec. 8, and Tuesday, Jan. 16, both at 6 p.m., at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow.

Questions may also be directed to Fire Chief Chris Knutsen by calling the Fire Department at 603-382-5012 and scheduling an appointment.