Multiple Arrests Follow Baby Shower Melee Involving up to 40 People in Haverhill

A 45-year-old Dracut woman and three others face charges after a baby shower Sunday in Haverhill turned into a melee involving up to 40 people.

Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV Olga Figueroa was charged with disorderly conduct after a fight broke out around 6 p.m., Sunday, at the Haverhill Lodge of Elks function hall, 24 Summer St. Another unidentified person from Lawrence was arrested on multiple charges including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Two others, including a juvenile, will be summonsed into court. The juvenile is alleged to have grabbed a hall employee by the throat, while a 19-year-old, Manchester, N.H., person is expected to be charged with destruction of property after punching a bathroom mirror.

The Elks employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Doherty said Haverhill police requested back up support from Massachusetts State Police.

While there are no allegations of wrongdoing by the private club, Doherty said, any time there is an incident, the details are forwarded to the Haverhill License Commission for review.