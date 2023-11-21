Anna Jaques Hospital Receives ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group

Newburyport-based Anna Jaques Hospital reports it earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“At Anna Jaques Hospital, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional care to all our patients,” said Dr. Glenn Focht, president of Anna Jaques Hospital. “Receiving an ‘A’ grade is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the dedication, hard work and excellent care provided by our nurses, doctors and staff in every position in the hospital. These efforts include recently adopting a new computerized provider order entry system that improves efficiency and allows for the best patient safety practices at the bedside. Our commitment to safety enabled AJH to meet the vigorous and constantly evolving Leapfrog best practices to deliver the best care to our patients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Anna Jaques Hospital made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Anna Jaques Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health and also operates a medical office building in Haverhill at 600 Primrose St.