On National Wreaths Across America Day, 474 Fallen Haverhill Veterans to Receive Honors

Haverhill High School Marine Jr. ROTC, Boy Scout Troop 24, local veterans’ groups and various officials are expected to be on hand next month for the placement of 474 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest at Haverhill’s Hilldale Cemetery.

The wreath-laying ceremony is among more than 3,700 others across the country taking place as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. It is coordinated and led by local volunteers, sponsorship groups have raised money throughout the year for the wreaths at Hilldale and the adjacent City Cemetery.

Organizers are still seeking donations from individuals, civic groups and businesses to ensure each veteran is honored with a wreath. Donations may be made at hilldalewreaths.com.

The ceremony takes place Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at noon, at Hilldale Cemetery 337 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.