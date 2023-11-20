Haverhill Mayoral Transition from Fiorentini to Barrett Takes Early Steps with Job Posting

The transition between the administrations of Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Mayor-elect Melinda E. Barrett in Haverhill appears underway with Friday’s posting of the job of mayoral chief of staff.

The job, held for the last 10 months by Christine Lindberg, pays between $90,450 and $114,121 annually.

According to a job description, the chief of staff plans, organizes, controls, integrates and evaluates the work of the mayor’s office staff, among other duties; interprets policies and relays instructions to staff; handles research for grant opportunities; acts as the mayor’s spokesperson; and represents the mayor on boards, commissions, task forces and high-level policy and council meetings and work sessions and with other elected officials.

Those interested have until Friday, Dec. 1, to apply. A cover letter, resume and application must be submitted to Human Resources Director Denise McClanahan.

Although Haverhill hasn’t had such a transition in 20 years, traditionally the new mayor assembles a new team within the corner office of City Hall and such other confidential positions as members of the city’s law department. The mayor also appoints all department heads when there are vacancies and names members of various boards and commission as terms expire, with some appointments requiring confirmation by the City Council.

Haverhill’s charter sets the first Monday of January—in this case, Jan. 1—as the starting date of new administration.