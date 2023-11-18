Heavy Police Presence Converges on Plaistow Home After Break-In

(Additional photograph below.)

A heavy contingent of Plaistow, N.H., Police and the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit converged Friday morning on a vacant Maple Avenue home where guns were previously stored, after two people were detected by a remote home security camera.

Plaistow Police said in a statement dispatchers received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a break-in at 8 Maple Ave. They said the homeowner learned of the break-in by her security camera. Police said officers quickly blocked off the area and alerted surrounding residents to shelter in place.

Plaistow Police last reported “After a compete search of the interior of the home and surrounding area it was determined that the suspects fled the home prior to initial units arriving on scene. At this time the suspects remain at large, and it is believed that they do not pose a threat to the public.”

Police would not confirm a report two people were later arrested. A police dispatcher reached by telephone referred to WHAV to the earlier statement and an email to Police Chief John J. Santoro was unanswered at the time of this report.

A staging area was set up at Methuen Construction, 144-146 Main St., for mutual aid. A Southern New Hampshire heavy army vehicle was seen in the driveway around 11 a.m. and Plaistow Fire and Pridestar EMS were nearby. Medflight was alerted to be on standby and a police dog was deployed.

This case is under investigation by the Plaistow Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Simone at 603-382-1200.