Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Holiday Party, Wine Tasting and Fashion Show Nov. 30

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Holiday Party, Wine Tasting and Fashion Show is coming up at the end of the month.

Members are welcome to enjoy a dinner buffet, fashion show by Consignment Bridal and Prom and Uncommon Closet, opportunity to sample various wines and music and dancing.

The holiday outing takes place Thursday, Nov. 30, beginning at 6 p.m., at Salvatore’s at the Riverwalk, 354 Merrimack St., Entrance B, Lawrence. Tickets are $55 per person or $499 for a table of 10.

Registration takes place online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.