Groveland Police and Fire Successfully Stock Pantry Shelves After Food and Sock Drive

Groveland first responders say they were able to successfully stock the food pantries at the Sacred Hearts Food Bank and Groveland Council on Aging as well as collect “an overwhelming amount of socks” for the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center during their food and sock drive Nov. 12.

Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen and Fire Chief Robert Valentine thanked the community for their donations and their generosity, which helped make the drive a success. They also recognized A.W. Chesterton and their employees for collecting an overwhelming amount of socks and Selectman Jason Naves and members of the Groveland Dog Park group for collecting several bags of non-perishables.

“This was a great event. I am proud of our community and members of our departments for coming together to help those in need through donations and acts of kindness,” said Valentine. They also thanked police officers and firefighters who volunteered during the event, including Sgt. Steve Petrone who organized the drive.

Gillen added, “The amount of food items and socks that we were able to collect was truly great to see. These donations will benefit a lot of people throughout the community.”